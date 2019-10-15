Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT at $150.60

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.91.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

JNJ traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.84. 8,933,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $346.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

