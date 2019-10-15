Analysts Set Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) PT at $32.00

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.37. Xperi has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.20 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

