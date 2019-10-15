Analyzing Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) & Sequans Communications (NASDAQ:SQNS)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 10.19% 14.32% 9.20% Sequans Communications -120.67% -5,057.55% -55.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diodes and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sequans Communications 0 0 5 0 3.00

Diodes presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.51%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 192.76%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Diodes.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diodes and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.21 billion 1.74 $104.02 million $2.38 17.44 Sequans Communications $40.25 million 1.79 -$36.22 million ($0.36) -2.11

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diodes beats Sequans Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

