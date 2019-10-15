Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

