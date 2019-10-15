Antipodes Global Investment (ASX:APL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.94 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.95 ($0.67), 514,823 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.95 ($0.67).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00.

Antipodes Global Investment Company Profile (ASX:APL)

Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Antipodes Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the MSCI All Country World Net Index. Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited was formed on October 11, 2016 and is domiciled in Australia.

