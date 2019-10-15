Apache Co. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Apache in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE APA opened at $21.94 on Monday. Apache has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Apache by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

