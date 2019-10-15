Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02, 165,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

The stock has a market cap of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 125.64% and a negative net margin of 1,948.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

