Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $31.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Arconic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.66.

ARNC stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. Arconic has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $105,465,461.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arconic by 1,170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arconic by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 252,912 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

