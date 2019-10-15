Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 585,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 559,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 351,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 235,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,397. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $202.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

