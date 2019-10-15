Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Position Boosted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 0.37% of Artesian Resources worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 100,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 153,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

