Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 943,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,378% from the previous session’s volume of 63,834 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $2.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

