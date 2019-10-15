Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 239.20% and a negative net margin of 411.20%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $313,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 273,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 231,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,177 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

