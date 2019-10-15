ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,196.88 ($41.77).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,565 ($33.52) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,470.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,944.53. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.