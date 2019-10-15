ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.43

News headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $61.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

