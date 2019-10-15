Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 4,820 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $45,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.30. The company had a trading volume of 396,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,293. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

