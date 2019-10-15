ATN (ATN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. ATN has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $1,223.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATN has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00224738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.01093456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029127 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00090054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

