Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 8.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Diageo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.