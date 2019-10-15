Atwater Malick LLC Acquires Shares of 180 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after buying an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after buying an additional 427,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $228.90 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average is $208.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

