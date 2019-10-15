Atwater Malick LLC Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,217.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,174.45. The company has a market capitalization of $844.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.