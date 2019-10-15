Atwater Malick LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

