Atwater Malick LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

