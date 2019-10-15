Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 559350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

