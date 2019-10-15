Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGR. ValuEngine lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 19,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,975. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Herbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,390 shares of company stock worth $68,997. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 214.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $190,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

