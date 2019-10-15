Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 30th total of 13,410,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BWS Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

