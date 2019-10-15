Aviva (LON:AV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.13

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $405.13 and traded as high as $408.80. Aviva shares last traded at $406.40, with a volume of 15,776,746 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 551 ($7.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 499.82 ($6.53).

Get Aviva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider George Culmer bought 31,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £124,478.48 ($162,653.18). Also, insider Glyn Barker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £97,750 ($127,727.69).

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.