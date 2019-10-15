Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 210,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.63. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avrobio by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avrobio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avrobio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

