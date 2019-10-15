Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 291,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,582. The company has a market capitalization of $624.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,906,000. VHCP Management III LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 543,285 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.