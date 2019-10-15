B. Riley Lowers Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on JELD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,375. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 66.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 217.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

