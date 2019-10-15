Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus Limestone Bancorp (NYSE:LMST) Financial Comparison

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 10.28% 7.94% 0.57% Limestone Bancorp 21.28% 11.65% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $446.71 million 1.62 $45.47 million $0.49 29.02 Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 1.92 $8.79 million $1.23 12.32

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 4 0 0 2.00 Limestone Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Limestone Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Banc of California pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats Banc of California on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

