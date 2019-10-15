Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Increased to Hold at Santander

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

CIB stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,522,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 280,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 166,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

