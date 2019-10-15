Bank of America Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.