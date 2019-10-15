Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$96.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$86.25 and a 12 month high of C$106.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.8099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Philip Orsino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$91.70 per share, with a total value of C$917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,877,500.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

