Barclays Analysts Give Prologis (NYSE:PLD) a $92.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.68.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Prologis has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 955,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

