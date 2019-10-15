Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 494.40 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 452.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 474.59. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.