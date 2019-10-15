Barclays Reiterates $28.00 Price Target for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KKR. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,161 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 50.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,551 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,308,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,410,000 after acquiring an additional 670,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 64.2% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,269,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

