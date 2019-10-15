Barclays Reiterates “$350.00” Price Target for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESS. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.77.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $327.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.18. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $235.51 and a twelve month high of $333.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.49, for a total transaction of $518,350.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,919.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420,856 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.