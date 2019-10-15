Barclays Reiterates “$79.00” Price Target for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been given a $79.00 price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

VNO opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 859.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 420.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

