Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 96.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $491,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 174.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,279.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

