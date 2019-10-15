Barrington Research Analysts Give Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) a $36.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $36.00 price objective on Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 163,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Blucora has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blucora’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,172.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 4.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Blucora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blucora by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blucora by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

