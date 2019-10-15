BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.52

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.52 and traded as low as $38.00. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 418,098 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

In other BATM Advanced Communications news, insider Zvi Marom acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,653.73). Also, insider Moti Nagar sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total value of £1,410,000 ($1,842,414.74).

About BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

