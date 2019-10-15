Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,921 SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

Get SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FEU remained flat at $$33.68 during trading on Tuesday. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Profile

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.