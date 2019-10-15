Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period.

Shares of EBND stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 25,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,893. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

