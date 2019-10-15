Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.14. 14,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,964. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $115.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.