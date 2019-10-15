Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,574.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 357,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 350,742 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. 2,830,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

