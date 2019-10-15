Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,591 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 422,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

