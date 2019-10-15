Bayan Token (BYT) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Bayan Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bayan Token token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Bayan Token has a market cap of $240,952.00 and approximately $760.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bayan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.01128532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bayan Token

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. The official website for Bayan Token is bayantoken.com. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bayan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bayan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bayan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.