Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Raises Dividend to GBX 100 Per Share

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BWY stock traded down GBX 122 ($1.59) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,370 ($44.04). 1,148,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,562 ($46.54). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,977.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,945 ($38.48) to GBX 3,550 ($46.39) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) price objective (up from GBX 3,620 ($47.30)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,642.92 ($47.60).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

