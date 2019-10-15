BidaskClub Upgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.21.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,160. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.