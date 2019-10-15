Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,037.71 ($13.56).

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,116 ($14.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.15. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 411,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.96), for a total value of £4,396,528.80 ($5,744,843.59).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

