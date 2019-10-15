Bio-Gene Technology (ASX:BGT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd (ASX:BGT)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 33,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.12.

About Bio-Gene Technology (ASX:BGT)

Bio-Gene Technology Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in developing insecticides/pesticides for animal health, crop protection, public health, and consumer applications in Australia. It is involved in developing Flavocide, a beta-triketone insecticide product chemically synthesized nature-identical compound; and Qcide, a natural oil extracted from the leaves of a rare cultivar of an Australian eucalypt, the Gympie Messmate.

